Welcome!|
Film Notifications
|
Your Profile|
Recommended For You
Log in with Facebook
Why login?
|
Follow Us

 TV   Blog 

Other Links

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

 Introducing Quick Links, A quicker way to share what Films are on TV


Posted 24th October 2010 | By Richard | In Category Site News
If you have a friend you would like to share the FilmFlow love with, there's now a quicker way to direct them straight to their TV package. Before, FilmFlow would always pick a default selection of channels, but now you can direct family members or friends to a list of films you know they'll be able to watch.

If they have FreeView, then send them to the following address:
filmflow.tv/freeview or, filmflow.tv/films-on-freeview

For Sky:
filmflow.tv/sky or, filmflow.tv/films-on-sky

For Virgin:
filmflow.tv/virgin or filmflow.tv/films-on-virgin

And finally for films on Freesat:
filmflow.tv/freesat or filmflow.tv/films-on-freesat

We'll keep adding more handy features like this as time goes on, so make sure you keep checking back for the latest.
Back to Blog Home