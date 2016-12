 Introducing Quick Links, A quicker way to share what Films are on TV

If they have FreeView, then send them to the following address:

If you have a friend you would like to share the FilmFlow love with, there's now a quicker way to direct them straight to their TV package. Before, FilmFlow would always pick a default selection of channels, but now you can direct family members or friends to a list of films you know they'll be able to watch. filmflow.tv/freeview or, filmflow.tv/films-on-freeview filmflow.tv/sky or, filmflow.tv/films-on-sky filmflow.tv/virgin or filmflow.tv/films-on-virgin filmflow.tv/freesat or filmflow.tv/films-on-freesat We'll keep adding more handy features like this as time goes on, so make sure you keep checking back for the latest.