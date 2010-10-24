 Introducing Quick Links, A quicker way to share what Films are on TV

If you have a friend you would like to share the FilmFlow love with, there's now a quicker way to direct them straight to their TV package. Before, FilmFlow would always pick a default selection of channels, but now you can direct family members or friends to a list of films you know they'll be able to watch.If they have FreeView, then send them to the following address:filmflow.tv/freeview
or, filmflow.tv/films-on-freeviewFor Sky:filmflow.tv/sky
or, filmflow.tv/films-on-skyFor Virgin:filmflow.tv/virgin
or filmflow.tv/films-on-virginAnd finally for films on Freesat:filmflow.tv/freesat
or filmflow.tv/films-on-freesat
We'll keep adding more handy features like this as time goes on, so make sure you keep checking back for the latest.