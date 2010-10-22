 Christmas films on TV - Christmas 2010

Looking for Christmas Themed films?This is a post about blockbuster films showing over Christmas.
Ok, so it's only October but it's never too early to take a peek at some great
entertainment coming your way this Christmas.
We'll be highlighting the best films showing on TV this Christmas in two separate
posts. This first one will focus on what you can expect to see from Sky Movies,
and once the other channels have made up their minds we'll let you know what
to expect from them too. So without further ado, lets start off with some great
blockbusters coming up on Sky Movies this Christmas.
Avatar
Winner of 2 Golden Globes, 2 BAFTA's and 3 Oscar's, Avatar is by far the film
of the year in many aspects. It was the film that helped kick 3D into mainstream
on the big screen and now it's time for it to make an appearance on the small
screen.
The story sees injured Marine Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) travelling
to the jungle planet of Pandora where, with the aid of a blue-skinned avatar,
he attempts to blend in with the local Na'vi people and convince them to "relocate"
away from an area rich in lucrative rock deposits. Instead, after being trusted
and trained by Saldana's fiery Neytiri, he goes rogue.
Avatar is a film that most family's will enjoy watching together this Christmas,
but like the "12" age certificate suggests, some scenes will be unsuitable for
younger viewers.
First showing: 24th December 8pm -
Alice
in Wonderland
Alice, an unpretentious and individual 19-year-old, is betrothed to a
dunce of an English nobleman. At her engagement party, she escapes the crowd
to consider whether to go through with the marriage and falls down a hole in
the garden after spotting an unusual rabbit. Arriving in a strange and surreal
place called "Underland," she finds herself in a world that resembles the nightmares
she had as a child, filled with talking animals, villainous queens and knights,
and frumious bandersnatches. Alice realizes that she is there for a reason--to
conquer the horrific Jabberwocky and restore the rightful queen to her throne.
This film is great for all the family, offering laughs and dramas you can all
enjoy. Also, don't worry if you think it's just a copy of the original. Sure,
you'll spot lots of similarities from the 1951 classic, but the storyline of
this latest adaption will offer lots of unexpected twists and turns along the
way.
First showing: 31st December 8pm -
Up
In The Air
Ryan Bingham's (George Clooney) self-sufficient existence involves flitting
between cities to sack employees their bosses are too gutless to can themselves.
He spends his time enjoying the creature comforts of executive travel and looking
forward to his next liaison with fellow frequent flyer Alex (Vera Farmiga).
But when a young efficiency whizz (Anna Kendrick) convinces his boss (Jason
Bateman) that people can be "let go" much more cheaply, suddenly his next trip
could well be his last.
Witty, pertinent and moving, this is a sophisticated treat from a director who
gets better with every picture. But it's Clooney that makes it soar with his
most accomplished acting to date.
First showing: 24th December 11:45pm -
The
Informant!
Mark Whitacre has worked for lysine developing company ADM for many years
and has even found his way into upper management. But nothing has prepared him
for the job he is about to undertake - being a spy for the FBI. Unwillingly
pressured into working as an informant against the illegal price-fixing activities
of his company, Whitacre gradually adopts the idea that he's a true secret agent.
But as his incessant lies keep piling up, his world begins crashing down around
him.
Based on true events, The Informant! is a screwball comedy that explores what
happens when an FBI informer begins to get carries away. Damon, meanwhile, is
on excellent form as Whitacre, an ambiguous, comic character and a great platform
for the actor to show the less bone-crunching side of his repertoire.
First showing: 3rd December 9:45pm -
Four
Christmases
Christmas wouldn't be the same without families, and nobody knows this
better than workaholic city dwellers Bran and Kate. That's why they always sneak
off to an exotic, far-flung location at Christmas (under the guise of volunteer
work). Just the two of them. No families allowed! But this year, Mother Nature
is punishing them for their ways, mustering up a festive fogbank that sees to
it that all flights out of San Francisco are cancelled. To make matters worse,
the fed-up couple are interviewed on live TV venting their frustration, resulting
in a series of phone calls from their angry, discarded relatives.
And so beings a chaotic 24-hour period full of laughs, tears and cringe filled
moments in which Brad and Kate find themselves visiting all four sets of their
divorced parents in one truly hellish day.
First showing: 3rd December 8pm -
It's
Complicated
When brought together at a family event, two exes find themselves oddly
attracted to each other after ten years of divorce. Although the couple think
that this affair will stay in a different state, it brings itself back to their
own city and disrupts their personal lives. While the couple still maintain
other romances, they cannot help but to continue with their affair.
This slick rom-com from the director of "What Women Want" offers a mixture of
easy laughs and heartfelt sniffles that'll leave you thinking your life is simple.
First showing: 10th December 8pm -
All
About Steve
Mary Horowitz writes crossword puzzles for the Sacramento Herald. When
kids at a career day make fun of her for being single she accepts a blind date
with Steve, the cameraman for a CNN-like news network and within minutes she
decides he's the man for her. He's quickly put off by her constant verbiage
and over-the-top advances; he makes an off-hand remark about going on the road
with her, and splits. She's moonstruck, writes a sappy crossword puzzle, loses
her job and, encouraged by Steve's team, decides to follow him as the news team
crisscrosses the Southwest.
One of the more unusual rom-coms you'll encounter, this will make you think
twice about sending that tipsy text to the object of your desires.
First showing: 31st December 10pm -
Post
Grad
The credit crunch gets the Hollywood treatment in this comedy about the
nightmare of getting a job in today's market. Alexis Bledel stars as Ryden,
a bright college graduate who finds that her dream job in a publishing house
has been given to her arch rival Jessica. Out of work and out of pocket, she
moves back in with her barmy family while she tries to get her career up and
running.
A gag-packed comedy featuring some excellent supporting turns from Keaton and
Glee's Jane Lynch, Post Grad follows in the footsteps of "Up in the Air" in
taking a light-hearted look at the effect of the economic collapse on the little
guy. Heartwarming and funny, it's well worth checking out.
First showing: 31st December 4:15pm -
St
Trinians 2: The Legend of Frittons Gold
This sequel to the popular first outing sees the girls return for a new
term at the eponymous academy, with all the usual hi-jinks and mayhem with which
that entails. This being a school where anything seems to happen and usually
does, on a regular basis, the students soon find themselves thrown into an action-packed
treasure hunt that will see them fighting off fierce competition for the coveted
Fritton's Gold from establishment rivals and the mischievous Pomfrey (David
Tennant) and his assortment of woman-hating sidekicks.
The kicky soundtrack, funky outfits, spiky attitudes and funny one-liners all
make this girl-power sequel an entertaining romp that's top of the class.
First showing: 17th December 8pm -
The
Wolfman
Right from the off, The Wolfman bares its intentions to tell a (literally)
ripping yarn. Director Johnston doesn't shy away from gross-out gore (severed
limbs, spilled entrails and gooey wounds abound), but this remake of the 1941
classic is more homage than horror. Lovely Gothic textures help disguise the
CG that takes us to 1890s England, where Lawrence Talbot arrives at his estranged
father's estate to investigate his brother's murder.
Cut the mist, shadows and a bipedal wolf in tattered Hulk-style clothes scampering
across roofs as Talbot searches his psyche to discover both the monster inside
and a real beast in the basement...
First showing: 17th December 10pm -
Alvin
And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Pop sensations Alvin, Simon and Theodore end up in the care of Dave Seville's
twenty-something nephew Toby. The boys must put aside music super stardom to
return to school, and are tasked with saving the school's music program by winning
the $25,000 prize in a battle of the bands. But the Chipmunks unexpectedly meet
their match in three singing chipmunks known as The Chipettes -- Brittany, Eleanor
and Jeanette.
Romantic and musical sparks are ignited when the Chipmunks and Chipettes square
off in this comedy the kids are sure to enjoy.
First showing: 31st December 6pm -
Fantastic
Mr. Fox
Wes Anderson's adaption of Roald Dahl's 96-page, 1970 children's book
Fantastic Mr. Fox is entertainment, pure and simple, with enough adult gags
to keep the oldies amused while kids smile at the Sylvanian Families cuteness.
There's a fox. He's fantastic. His wife wants him to stop stealing chickens,
but the proximity of the Boggis, Bunce and Bean farms and the dexterity of his
nephew offer so many opportunities... If may not amount to much, but what to
expect from a book about a thieving fox?
Staring the voices of George Clooney and Meryl Streep, this beautifully realised
movie will leave you with a smile on your face.
First showing: 24th December 5:45pm -
