 5 FilmFlow features you probably never knew existed

You might have already noticed that FilmFlow is great for finding some classic films coming up on TV
, but there's a lot more to it than first meets the eye. To help you find them, we'll quickly go over 5 features you might not have realised existed.
- Track your favorite actors
If your a big Johnny Depp fan, or if maybe Angela Jolie is more your thing, you can easily see when they appear in films thanks to the Track Actor feature. All you need to do is find a film they are in, and click the "Cast / More Info" button. Then, click the actor you want to track from the cast list and select "Track Actor". From now on when you are searching for a film to watch, a small icon will appear under the film poster to let you know this actor is appearing in that film.
- Never miss a film, with Film Notifications
We don't always have the time to watch every great film right now, but what if you definitely want to watch it sometime? Simply click the "Want to watch" button on any film, and we'll tell you when its coming on TV through the "Film Notifications" section at the top of every page.
- Get recommendations of other films to watch
Once you have signed in and marked a few films as "Liked", FilmFlow is learning about your tastes in movies. So instead of letting that information go to waste, we put it to good use by recommending films that are coming on TV that you might like. Simply click "Recommended for You" in the black bar at the top. And, as an added bonus you can also see from this page an "at a glance" view of films showing on TV today that feature actors you are tracking!
- Free Email and SMS reminders
If you have a Google account (it's free to sign up if you don't) then you can easily get free film reminders delivered to your inbox or mobile phone. On the film detail page, just hover your mouse over the "more" button (next to the Facebook share button) and select "Add to Google Calendar". From there, you can select either an Email or SMS reminder! This service is completely free, but you should check to make sure you mobile operator doesn't have any hidden charges for services provided by Google.
- Daily Top 10 Movies Feeds
If you like RSS feeds, then we have a treat for you. Head on over to our RSS movie feeds page to get top 10 listings for all different type of TV packages and genre preferences. If you don't know what RSS feeds are, head on over to that page anyway, as it has some handy info to point you in the right direction.
So that's it for now. There are of course many other great features hidden away, but we'll save those for another day.
Happy film hunting!