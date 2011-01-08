 How to get free SMS and Email reminders for any film

As most of you might have already noticed FilmFlow doesn't offer a reminder service directly ourselves, but you might not realise that by using Google Calendar you can get free SMS and email reminders for any film you find on our website.
The process is quite simple to set up and should only take a few minutes of your time. Once it's all set up, adding a film reminder is only a couple of clicks away. To help get you set up we've made a little guide below that should help.Step 1 - Get a Google AccountNote - If you already use any Google service like Gmail or iGoogle (the customisable home page) then you already have a Google account and can skip this stage. Instead, click here to be taken directly to the Google Calendar page and move on to step 2.
Signing up for a Google account is easy and best of all, it's free. First of all, click here to go to the sign up page
.
Enter all the details that it asks for and if you are using your own personal PC, it's best to make sure the "Stay signed in" box is kept ticked.
As soon as you have filled all the details in you'll instantly be taken to the Google Calendar page!Step 2 - Set up you mobile phone
In order to get your free SMS reminders, you'll need to give Google your mobile number, and confirm with them that it is in fact your number. To get started, click on the "Settings" button at the top right of the page, and then select "Calendar Settings".
Now click on "Mobile Setup".
Now you need to enter your mobile number in the "Phone number" box. At the moment, Google supports 3, o2, T-Mobile, Orange and Vodafone. If you are not on one of these networks you are free to try putting your number in, but you should be warned there may be charges involved.
Once you have done that, click the "Send Verification Code" button and a text message should now be sent to your phone with a code. Simply enter that code in the "Verification Code" box and then click "Finish Setup".
As soon as you click the "Finish Setup" button, you will get a text message confirmation and then be taken to the notifications settings page.
The default settings are that you get an Email and "Pop-Up" reminder 10 minutes before the event. A Pop-Up reminder is only useful if you have Google Calendar open at the time, so we'll change this to "SMS" by clicking on the drop down box that contains "Pop-Up", and change it to "SMS".
If you don't want an Email reminder as default, you can simply remove this by clicking on the "remove" link".
When you have finished, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click "Save".Step 3 - Set up the reminder!
Note: Once you have completed Step 1 and 2, you won't have to do any of those again, so from now on this is the only step you need to remember!
First of all, find the film you wish to be reminded of by going to FilmFlow.tv and clicking on any movie. You should now have the movie details pane open on your screen like this:
Next, hover your mouse over the "More" button, and select "Add to Google Calendar".
A new window will open, taking you to the Google Calendar website. You will notice that all the details of the film have automatically been entered for you, including the reminder settings that you set up previously. All you have to do now is click on "Save".
10 minutes before the film starts, assuming your reminder settings match the above screen shot, you'll get an Email and SMS reminder 10 minutes before the film is due to start.(We changed the start time in case anyone notices, waiting around until the proper start time was just too much :p)
Remember, all you have to do from now on is this final step. So to set up a reminder it's 2 clicks:
- Hover over the more button and select "Add to Google Calendar"
- Click "Save" on the new window that opens up, and then close the window.
Hopefully these instructions have been simple enough for you to follow and will make your FilmFlow experience even better.