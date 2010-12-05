 Films on Freeview TV this Christmas - Christmas 2010

If all these fancy movie channels aren't available to you it doesn't mean you
have to miss out. There's some great films showing on Freeview this Christmas
and we'd like to highlight just a few of them.
Don't forget,
this is just our choices. Film listings up to the
31st December are now available on the main FilmFlow.tv website
so you can pick
and choose the movies that suit you.
Christmas Eve
There's something for everyone on Freeview this Christmas Eve but
lets start with films that the whole Family will enjoy. Leading the pack is
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
. Perfect especially if you plan on
seeing the new Narnia film out in the cinema. Other family greats include
Elf
,
Nanny McPhee
and a film perfect to get you all in the festive mood,
A
Christmas Carol
.
If you're looking to keep the kids entertained then there's plenty for them
too! Starting with animated fun with Disney's
Cars
,
Casper
and Miracle on
34th Street
. You've also got
The Santa Clause 2
and Arnold Swarchenegger in
Jingle all the Way
.
For those looking for a bit of action and adventure, you might want to give
War of the Worlds
or
Underworld: Evolution
a watch. And finally for
something to tickle your funny bone, watch the late John Candy in the film
classic Uncle Buck
or a festive funny staring Jack Black,
The Holiday
.
Christmas Day
It's Christmas! So what better way to start the day off with some
festive fun the whole family will enjoy with
The Muppet Christmas Carol
.
Other family films include the first film from
The Chronicles of Narnia
,
Mr
Magoriums Wonder Emporium
and Bill Murry in
Scrooged
. If you're feeling a
bit retro, the golden oldies Casablanca
and
Singin' in the Rain
might also
be of interest.
Once again a lot of you will be interested in keeping the kids entertained
and once again the TV won't let you down. Kicking things off is the Christmas
classic Santa Claus
, followed by animation favourites
Madagascar
and
Shrek
the Third
. If you're kids don't mind a bit of Jim Carey they might also be
interested in How the Grinch Stole Christmas
.
To finish the day off you can either pick from comedy classics such as
Starsky and Hutch
, or
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
. If action is more
your thing then Scarface
is worth a look and, the mother of all Christmas
action films, Die Hard
.
Boxing Day
Often referred to as the 'the day after the night before' you probably won't
be feeling up to much today, so allow some great films to fill your day up
instead. Keeping the kids entertained from the early morning is
Who Framed
Roger Rabbit
, an absolute classic that every kid has to see at least once in
their life. Continuing to keep them entertained throughout the day is
Over
the Edge
, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
,
Enchanted
and
Ice Age
. Once
again there's a couple of film classics that might grab your attention in
the way of Oliver Twist
and
Great Expectations
.
Some comedy films popping up on your screen includes
Sister Act
,
Crocodile
Dundee
and Gremlins
(well, we think it's funny anyway).
And to finish the day off, take your pick from the "husband and wife"
friendly Love Actually
, or if you watched Die Hard yesterday why not
continue the fun with Die Hard 2
. For fans of films that are a little more
serious, you have the Oscar winning Slumdog Millionaire
or
No Country for
Old Men
.
That concludes our recommendations for the 3 days of Christmas! We hope it
helps you with your TV viewing over the festive season. Don't forget that
you can view all the films showing on TV on the main FilmFlow.tv website
,
which will hopefully help you make the best decisions of the festive period.
So from all of us at FilmFlow, we hope you have a great fun filled Christmas
:)