 Films on Freeview TV this Christmas - Christmas 2010


Posted 5th December 2010 | By Richard | In Category TV News
If all these fancy movie channels aren't available to you it doesn't mean you have to miss out. There's some great films showing on Freeview this Christmas and we'd like to highlight just a few of them.

Don't forget, this is just our choices. Film listings up to the 31st December are now available on the main FilmFlow.tv website so you can pick and choose the movies that suit you.

Christmas Eve
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince CaspianThere's something for everyone on Freeview this Christmas Eve but lets start with films that the whole Family will enjoy. Leading the pack is The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. Perfect especially if you plan on seeing the new Narnia film out in the cinema. Other family greats include Elf, Nanny McPhee and a film perfect to get you all in the festive mood, A Christmas Carol.

If you're looking to keep the kids entertained then there's plenty for them too! Starting with animated fun with Disney's Cars, Casper and Miracle on 34th Street. You've also got The Santa Clause 2 and Arnold Swarchenegger in Jingle all the Way.

For those looking for a bit of action and adventure, you might want to give War of the Worlds or Underworld: Evolution a watch. And finally for something to tickle your funny bone, watch the late John Candy in the film classic Uncle Buck or a festive funny staring Jack Black, The Holiday.

Christmas Day
The Muppet Christmas CarolIt's Christmas! So what better way to start the day off with some festive fun the whole family will enjoy with The Muppet Christmas Carol. Other family films include the first film from The Chronicles of Narnia, Mr Magoriums Wonder Emporium and Bill Murry in Scrooged. If you're feeling a bit retro, the golden oldies Casablanca and Singin' in the Rain might also be of interest.

Once again a lot of you will be interested in keeping the kids entertained and once again the TV won't let you down. Kicking things off is the Christmas classic Santa Claus, followed by animation favourites Madagascar and Shrek the Third. If you're kids don't mind a bit of Jim Carey they might also be interested in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

To finish the day off you can either pick from comedy classics such as Starsky and Hutch, or Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. If action is more your thing then Scarface is worth a look and, the mother of all Christmas action films, Die Hard.

Boxing Day
EnchantedOften referred to as the 'the day after the night before' you probably won't be feeling up to much today, so allow some great films to fill your day up instead. Keeping the kids entertained from the early morning is Who Framed Roger Rabbit, an absolute classic that every kid has to see at least once in their life. Continuing to keep them entertained throughout the day is Over the Edge, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Enchanted and Ice Age. Once again there's a couple of film classics that might grab your attention in the way of Oliver Twist and Great Expectations.

Some comedy films popping up on your screen includes Sister Act, Crocodile Dundee and Gremlins (well, we think it's funny anyway).

And to finish the day off, take your pick from the "husband and wife" friendly Love Actually, or if you watched Die Hard yesterday why not continue the fun with Die Hard 2. For fans of films that are a little more serious, you have the Oscar winning Slumdog Millionaire or No Country for Old Men.

That concludes our recommendations for the 3 days of Christmas! We hope it helps you with your TV viewing over the festive season. Don't forget that you can view all the films showing on TV on the main FilmFlow.tv website, which will hopefully help you make the best decisions of the festive period.

So from all of us at FilmFlow, we hope you have a great fun filled Christmas :)
